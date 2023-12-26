BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia woman has been accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of prescription pills from a Tops pharmacy.

Batavia police say Sarah Saile, 40, was employed at the Tops store. She was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with grand larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Saile was issued an appearance ticket to Batavia City Court after her arrest.