BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 68-year-old woman was killed in a three-car crash Friday evening in Batavia, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police identified the victim as Maryellen Wilber of Batavia. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County coroner.
While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office believes Wilber crossed over a solid double yellow line while traveling west on Route 5 shortly after 6:30 p.m. and hit two vehicles in the eastbound lane.
One of the drivers Wilber’s car hit was taken to ECMC to be treated for lower-body injuries. The other driver was not injured.
Latest news
- Batavia woman killed in 3-car crash
- Pete Buttigieg visits Buffalo with federal funding for Kensington Expressway project
- ‘Tis the season for Irish Heritage: Celebrating Irish Culture at the Buffalo Irish Center
- Surveillance video shows someone dumping a kitten outside the Niagara SPCA
- Canisius hockey to play for Atlantic Hockey title, NCAA Tournament berth
* * *
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.