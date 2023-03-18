BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 68-year-old woman was killed in a three-car crash Friday evening in Batavia, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police identified the victim as Maryellen Wilber of Batavia. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County coroner.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office believes Wilber crossed over a solid double yellow line while traveling west on Route 5 shortly after 6:30 p.m. and hit two vehicles in the eastbound lane.

One of the drivers Wilber’s car hit was taken to ECMC to be treated for lower-body injuries. The other driver was not injured.