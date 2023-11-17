BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Batavia, New York State Police said.

Police said a 2018 Toyota was traveling northbound on State Route 98 and exited the roadway before striking a utility pole, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The woman, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, had to be extracted and was flown via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.