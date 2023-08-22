BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly Batavia man has been accused of exposing himself.

Myron Dupler, 76, allegedly did this in the area of Austin Park, Batavia police, who are headquartered just south of the Jefferson Avenue park, said.

He was charged with public lewdness and given a court appearance ticket. Dupler, who was arrested last Monday, the 14th, is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 29.