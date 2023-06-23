BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a two-year-old was hospitalized.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to UMMC after receiving a report of a child that had ingested marijuana.

Law enforcement officials investigated this, and they say James Gray, 32, had chocolate in his possession that contained marijuana. They say it was within reach of the child, who was found unconscious multiple hours after allegedly eating it.

Gray, who was released on an appearance ticket, will be back in court on July 11.