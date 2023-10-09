BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A short chase led to the arrest of a Genesee County man on a motorcycle.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says this past Tuesday night, Cody Pahuta, 32, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle on Wortendyke Road in Batavia.

According to authorities, the registration on his motorcycle was fake. Additionally, they say he illegally possessed a switchblade knife.

In all, Pahuta was charged with reckless driving, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a forged instrument, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation. The Sheriff’s office says he had previous unlicensed operation and weapon possession convictions.

After being taken to the Genesee County Jail for processing, Pahuta was held for his arraignment the next morning.