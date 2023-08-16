BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of causing a stir at a local hotel.

On Monday evening around 6:15 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to the Best Western Inn and Suites on Park Road in Batavia. There, they say Mark Frongetta, 53, was annoying the public by yelling obscenities in the hotel lobby. Additionally, they say he threw the hotel’s phone.

Following the alleged incident, Frongetta was taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct. He’s scheduled to be in court this coming Tuesday.