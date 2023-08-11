BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Monroe County man was been charged with robbing an elderly person at Batavia Downs Gaming.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says it happened Thursday afternoon. According to them, Joseph Johnson, 53, forcibly took property from the victim while at the casino.
Johnson was subsequently charged with robbery and harassment and held pending arraignment.
