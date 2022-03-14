BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search.

The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was located near the creek bank Sunday. Police later confirmed the body was Lewis Hyde.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing, however at this time, police said there does not seem to be signs of foul play.