BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Police Department responded to a call at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehab on Tuesday following threats against the center.

According to police, Premier staff received several calls from an individual, who threatened the facility. Following the calls, staff locked the facility’s exterior doors, preventing anyone from entering or leaving.

Activities at the facility were not restricted, just the coming and going of people from the building. Batavia Police said lockouts are typically used for threats coming from outside a building.

The lockout was lifted Wednesday afternoon, as it was determined there was no imminent threat to the center. Further information is not available at this time, as the investigation remains ongoing.