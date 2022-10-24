BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at Baskin Farms in Batavia.

It occurred on Sunday afternoon and received a response from multiple fire companies in Genesee and Wyoming counties. At the time, seven people were working at the farm.

“Nine years ago, we had a fire here,” Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker said. “A paper mill is usually what catches on fire due to the heat. Paper is combustible.”

