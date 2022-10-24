BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at Baskin Farms in Batavia.
It occurred on Sunday afternoon and received a response from multiple fire companies in Genesee and Wyoming counties. At the time, seven people were working at the farm.
“Nine years ago, we had a fire here,” Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker said. “A paper mill is usually what catches on fire due to the heat. Paper is combustible.”
News 4 will provide more information when it becomes available.
Latest Posts
- Officials looking into cause of Batavia farm fire
- Control of Congress: What happens if GOP gains upper hand in 2022 midterms?
- COVID caused historic setbacks for kids across US, test scores show
- Bob Evans sausage recalled over possible ‘thin blue rubber’ contamination
- Restaurant Week: The perfect time to try the cuisines of the Queen City
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.