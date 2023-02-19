BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was transported to the hospital following a fire in Batavia on Saturday night, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to a two-family home on Main Street in Batavia just before 7:20 p.m. Saturday to a fire in the kitchen area of the home and a woman trapped on the second floor. She was brought to safety by firefighters.

One of the other two occupants in the home was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental due to cooking.