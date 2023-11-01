BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Batavia on Wednesday night.
Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at approximately 6:55 p.m. in the area of 4077 Route 5 after a man had reportedly been struck by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, deputies said they located a male in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a Gray Volkswaga SUV, said to be operated by Brittany Hill, 27, of Akron.
Thursday, police identified 60-year-old Robert M. Schryver of Batavia as the pedestrian.
Deputies say Hill was traveling westbound on Route 5 when Schryver, on foot, entered the roadway from the westbound lane and failed to yield the right of way to traffic. He was struck and sustained serious injuries. Schryver was transported to UMMC where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.