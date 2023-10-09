BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding a person of interest regarding a hit-and-run crash that took place this past Wednesday evening.
According to authorities, the incident took place in a Batavia Downs parking lot around 6:20 p.m. A dark-colored pickup truck was involved, they say.
Anyone with information on the pictured person’s identity is asked to contact Jenna.Ferrando@co.genesee.ny.us or call (585) 343-5000.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.