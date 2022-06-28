BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are looking for assistance in identifying a man who stole over $350 worth of Allegra from an E. Main Street pharmacy.

The larceny took place just before noon on Tuesday. The suspect was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a white SUV, which left the area heading west.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is asked to contact Officer Nicole McGinnis at (585) 345-6350 or by using this link to submit a tip.