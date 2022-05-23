BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Rochester, N.Y. was arrested Monday, following a six-month investigation by the Genesee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, as he allegedly attempted to sell crack cocaine to a task force agent.

Jamian Edwards, 38, was charged with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, both Class B felonies.

Edwards allegedly sold a quantity of crack cocaine to a member of the Drug Enforcement Task Force while in Batavia. According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office, the task force’s six-month investigation observed Edwards’ possession, transportation and sale of crack cocaine.

Edwards was reportedly taken into custody while checking in with Monroe County Probation, and was turned over to Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant. He was arraigned in Genesee County Court and released under supervision.