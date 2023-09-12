BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an accident involving a pedestrian on Clinton Street Road in Batavia.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel located an “unresponsive juvenile male” laying in the westbound lane. They say the juvenile appeared to have been struck by a grey 2008 Toyota RAV 4, said to be operated by Garrett R. Mercurio, 18, of Batavia.

The juvenile was identified as a resident of Aberdeen, Scotland.

The teen, police say, appeared to have gotten out of a maroon 2007 Chevy Suburban, in which he was a passenger.

Police say the Chevy was traveling eastbound on Clinton Street Road and that the victim appeared to have crossed the roadway on foot and entered the westbound lane, in which Mercurio was traveling. He was struck by Mercurio while walking, causing him to sustain serious injuries.

Mercurio and witnesses at the scene called 911 for assistance. Batavia Fire Department members and Mercy EMS responded to the scene and rendered medical care to the victim. He was transported from the scene by Mercy Ambulance and later transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC. The status of his condition was not immediately clear, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The accident is under investigation.