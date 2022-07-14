BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in the town of Batavia that left three hurt, one with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a vehicle being driven by 80-year-old Bruce P. Chilson of Spring Hill, Fla. was traveling west on Route 5 and was turning left into Dave’s Ice Cream Shop with his wife, 80-year-old Mary Chilson. As they turned, a motorcycle operated by 34-year-old Gilberto N. Natal of Batavia struck their van on the passenger side. Natal was ejected from the motorcycle, while the van tipped over onto its side.

Police say that Natal was transported by helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both Chilson’s were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Charges may be pending, police say.