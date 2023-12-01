BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Friday morning, crews in the City of Batavia have been working to mend a water main break on Richmond Avenue between Verona Avenue and Oak Street.

As crews remedy the issue, water in the area has been shut off. It’s not clear how long it will stay off.

The city’s Department of Public Works says water may be discolored once repairs are complete, and residents are asked to refrain from doing laundry until it’s clear.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated,” the DPW said.