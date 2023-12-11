BETHANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Bethany, News 4 was told more than 100 wells are dry, putting the Genesee County town in need of a long-term water solution.

Right now, the town has four small public water districts drawing from Stafford and Batavia. Those four districts only serve about one-sixth of Bethany’s roughly 600 homes, and Supervisor Carl Hyde, Jr. says they need more.

“The long-term need for the Town of Bethany is to get the money to finish incorporating different water districts into the Town of Bethany,” Hyde said. “Water district five and water district six — those are our last two water districts.”

In order to get this, Hyde says the town has requested a grant for $5 million from New York State.

“Water district five is gonna take 28 miles of pipe, two water towers, two pumping stations; couldn’t even tell you the number of fire hydrants,” Hyde said.

As it stands now, people there impacted by the dry wells have to bring in water from filling stations. This is how they’re able to bathe, cook, flush their toilets and more.

Last month, the state supplied a 6,700-gallon water tanker at the Bethany town hall, but that is only expected to remain for another two weeks. Hyde has filed for a 30-day extension to keep it there longer.

“We gave away all 6,700 gallons away in six hours,” Hyde said.

Hyde says a long-term solution is getting water directly into peoples’ homes via the Monroe County Water Authority.

Prior to COVID, Bethany had secured a $16.5 million USDA grant, but equipment prices skyrocketed during the pandemic. If the town doesn’t get the $5 million loan they’ve requested from the state, they’ll need to take out a loan for the money.