STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a preliminary report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake occurred Monday in Genesee County.
It happened early in the morning. Looking at a map provided by USGS, the quake’s epicenter was located east of Batavia, north of the Stafford County Club, between Prentice Road and Randall Road.
MORE | Click or tap here for an exact location, provided by USGS
Overall, it wasn’t a powerful earthquake, only registering a magnitude of 1.2 on the Richter scale. USGS says it was five kilometers deep.
Latest Posts
- Earthquake reported in Genesee County
- Liz Cheney approaches likely primary loss with defiance
- Five things to watch in Alaska, Wyoming primaries
- Sullivan: Dorsey’s task is to take Bills’ great offense to an even higher level
- 10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.