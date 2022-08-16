STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a preliminary report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake occurred Monday in Genesee County.

It happened early in the morning. Looking at a map provided by USGS, the quake’s epicenter was located east of Batavia, north of the Stafford County Club, between Prentice Road and Randall Road.

Overall, it wasn’t a powerful earthquake, only registering a magnitude of 1.2 on the Richter scale. USGS says it was five kilometers deep.