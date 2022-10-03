ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kansas man who used to live in New York was arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

In addition to 12 counts each of the charges listed above, 41-year-old Wichita resident Daniel Goodell was accused of one count of sexual conduct with a child.

New York State Police said that between 2019 and 2021, they received two complaints involving children who may have been sexually abused. Police said their investigation led them to the conclusion that a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old had been abused multiple times.

Before these alleged incidents were investigated, Goodell moved away from New York. After being found in Kansas, he was extradited to Genesee County.

After being moved back to the state on Friday, Goodell was arraigned in the Town of Alexander and remanded to the Genesee County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Charges against him from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office are pending. Anyone with information on Goodell can speak with State police by calling (585) 344-6200.