PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A family forced to move from their Pembroke home this past summer is filing a lawsuit against the company believed to have damaged it.

In a lawsuit filed in Genesee County, Gene Nati, Tracy Nati, Daniel Hill and Brittany Hill, collectively known in the lawsuit as “the Nati family,” are suing County Line Stone. They’re also suing Erie and Genesee counties, as well as the towns of Pembroke and Newstead.

According to the lawsuit, the Nati family’s Scribner Road home was declared unfit for human habitation on Aug. 7. This followed four separate instances of blasting between Aug. 1 and 5.

County Line Stone, performing mining operations at a quarry roughly one mile southwest of the property, utilized more than 10,000 pounds of explosives in each blast.

“As a result of the Quarry’s removal of billions of gallons of groundwater, together with its use of tens of thousands of pounds of explosives, the earth cracked, heaved, shifted, or otherwise moved and caused damage to the Property,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit says this wasn’t the first instance of damage to a nearby property as the result of the company’s actions.

It has been accused of also causing damage to “multiple other properties” on the following roads:

Cohocton Road

Scribner Road

Lake Road

County Line Road

Crittendon Road

Steiner Road

Siehl Road

“Upon information and belief, the Quarry acquired various properties in Erie County

and Genesee County from their former owners after causing damage to those properties,” the lawsuit says.

The Nati family and their attorneys listed four causes of action for negligence, private nuisance and public nuisance. Each cause of action stated they were seeking more than $1 million in damages.

MORE | Read the full lawsuit here.