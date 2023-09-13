EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora man who worked as a youth pastor has admitted to a child porn charge following a 2019 incident at Darien Lake.

In July of that year, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York’s office says Nathan Rogers, 39, set up iPhones in his camper to secretly record a minor changing her clothes.

“Shortly after setting up the phones, Rogers invited the minor victim to change out of her bathing suit in his camper,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said. “She agreed and, as she changed, the iPhones recorded nude images.”

Federal prosecutors say the girl noticed she was being recorded, seized the phones and tried to delete the videos before reporting what happened to authorities.

Rogers was detained by responding law enforcement officers. He has since pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography.

For this, Rogers faces a minimum of five years in prison but could be sentenced to up to 20. He also faces a fine of $250,000.

Rogers will be sentenced on December 13.