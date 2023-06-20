DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Friday night Luke Bryan concert at Six Flags Darien Lake resulted in four arrests.
- Lakeview resident Jaxson Larsen, 21, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct after the Genesee County Sheriff’s office says he spit on a security guard, knocked over a fence and threatened a security guard in the parking lot.
- Lancaster resident Cole Friend, 18, was accused of jumping a fence into the venue and charged with criminal trespassing.
- East Aurora resident Ryan Miller, 22, was charged with criminal trespassing after allegedly returning to the venue after being ejected.
- Hamilton, Ontario resident Derek Goodwin, 27, was accused of punching someone in the face. He was charged with harassment.
It’s not clear if any of them were taken into custody, but all four are set to appear in court on July 11.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.