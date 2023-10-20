BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Genesee County man is facing 12 counts of falsifying business records after allegedly attempting to conceal someone else’s criminal possession of a weapon.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Paul Cooper, a 47-year-old Bergen resident, made numerous false entries in his Federal Firearms License Acquisition and Disposition Log Book.

Cooper is due to appear in court for arraignment on Nov. 8.