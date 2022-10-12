OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Genesee County man is facing 46 counts of sex crimes.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Ricardo Castillo, Jr. has been accused of committing crimes in multiple places in Oakfield and Elba between November 2019 and August 2021.

The Oakfield man was charged with the following crimes:

first-degree rape (13 counts)

second-degree rape [victim under 15 years old] (10 counts)

first-degree criminal sexual act (13 counts)

second-degree criminal sexual act [victim under 15 years old] (10 counts)

After Castillo was arraigned on the charges, he was released under supervision. He’ll be back in court at a later date.