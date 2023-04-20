BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia police are investigating a threat made to Genesee County Schools Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:07 p.m., police say the Genesee County 911 Dispatch Center received a report from the Veteran’s Administration Hotline that a male had called and stated that they were going to get a weapon and “shoot up a school.”

Police say the information was immediately relayed to patrols in the City of Batavia and throughout the county. Patrols were dispatched to each Genesee County school and all county-wide schools were placed into lockout.

An initial trace of the phone number provided shows the phone was in the City of Batavia area.

Officers and investigators, from multiple law enforcement agencies, determined the threat was not credible and “in fact” was false.

Police say one juvenile is being interviewed regarding the matter.

All schools were released from lockout at approximately 2:25 p.m.