DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teen has been accused of driving drunk, crashing and leaving the scene of an accident in Genesee County.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says the incident happened in Darien early Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
Following an investigation of a property damage accident on Harper Road, 18-year-old Jakob Abrams was charged with DWI, leaving the scene, failing to keep right and driving while using a phone.
Abrams is scheduled to appear in Darien Town Court on May 9.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.