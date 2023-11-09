LEROY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Leroy woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident involving a deer in Genesee County.

At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, authorities responded to the scene on Route 19 in the Town of Leroy after a 911 call reported an accident involving a single vehicle and deer, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

A blue 2016 Nissan sedan, authorities say, was traveling northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the east shoulder of the road. They say the sedan struck the deer, causing the driver to sustain “fatal injuries.”

The driver, 58-year-old Judith A. Purdy, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.