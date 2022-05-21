BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a Hilton, N.Y. man has died after his motorcycle veered off the road and crashed in the Town of Byron.

Genesee County dispatchers received a call around 3:45 p.m. Saturday of a motorcycle crash on Byron Holley Road in the Town of Byron. A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s was reportedly traveling eastbound with three other motorcyclists, when his motorcycle left the roadway off the left shoulder, through a ditch, hitting a wooden fence before coming to a rest on its side. The man was pronounced dead at the scene

Authorities said the three other motorcyclists were not in the area when the man crashed.

This is a developing news story, it will be updated as more information is learned.