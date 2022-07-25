ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the State Office of Renewable Energy Siting has approved a permit to Hecate Energy Cider Solar LLC to develop a 500-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Oakfield and Elba.

This is the fifth major renewable energy facility approved since 2020 and will be the largest solar facility in the state. Once it is completed, the facility is expected to generate clean energy to power more than 125,000 area homes, which will result in a reduction of around 462,000 tons of CO2 annually.

The project is expected to provide approximately $30 million in new revenue to the county, town and school district and will create 495 jobs.

“Today’s announcement is a significant step in reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and further cements New York as a national leader in the fight to combat climate change,” Gov. Hochul said. “This project brings New York closer to not just meeting but exceeding our goal of maintaining 70 percent of our electricity from renewable resources while creating well-paying green jobs — creating a greener, more prosperous Empire State for generations to come.”

To see the full permit and more information, click here.