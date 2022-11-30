BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says a homeless woman is facing drug and prison contraband charges.
Beth Jeffres, 40, was arrested on Monday after the Sheriff’s office says she entered the Genesee County Jail with a number of controlled substances this past Saturday.
She faces the following charges:
- criminal possession of a narcotic drug
- criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell
- criminal possession of a controlled substance
- promoting prison contraband
Jeffres was held on cash bail and is scheduled to reappear in City of Batavia Court on December 15.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.