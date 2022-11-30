BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says a homeless woman is facing drug and prison contraband charges.

Beth Jeffres, 40, was arrested on Monday after the Sheriff’s office says she entered the Genesee County Jail with a number of controlled substances this past Saturday.

She faces the following charges:

criminal possession of a narcotic drug

criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell

criminal possession of a controlled substance

promoting prison contraband

Jeffres was held on cash bail and is scheduled to reappear in City of Batavia Court on December 15.