BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says a homeless woman is facing drug and prison contraband charges.

Beth Jeffres, 40, was arrested on Monday after the Sheriff’s office says she entered the Genesee County Jail with a number of controlled substances this past Saturday.

She faces the following charges:

  • criminal possession of a narcotic drug
  • criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell
  • criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • promoting prison contraband

Jeffres was held on cash bail and is scheduled to reappear in City of Batavia Court on December 15.

