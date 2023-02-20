CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Genesee County staple is closing its doors. The owners of the Kutter’s Cheese Factory retail store announced on Facebook that it would be closing after more than 70 years in business.

To be clear, production isn’t shutting down; just the store. Owners Heather and Brian Bailey say the store closure is due to discontinued cheeses, labor shortages and a number of conditions related to rising costs. For instance, they described shipping costs as “outrageous.”

“It’s so difficult to say goodbye to our wonderful, selfless and hard working employees and to you, our customers,” the company’s Facebook post read. “We’ve had the privilege to meet so many wonderful people and exchange smiles and our love of cheese.”

In the same post, Kutter’s indicated that the retail business may come back in the future.

“But in the meantime, we’ll just say so long for now,” they wrote.

Through Friday, the store is having a sale. This was announced with an image that read “everything must go.”

The store, which is located at 857 Main Road in Corfu, is open Monday through Friday this week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.