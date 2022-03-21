BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a Lackawanna man lied to them about having drugs when he was brought to the County Jail.
On Sunday night, Adam Bortle, 38, was arrested on a warrant out of Batavia. When he was brought to the jail, the Sheriff’s Office says he denied having any narcotics or other jail contraband on him.
But officials searched him, and they say he had multiple controlled substances.
Now charged with promoting prison contraband and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, Bortle was held for arraignment.
