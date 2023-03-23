ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Route 63 in the Town of Alabama on Wednesday night, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 8:19 p.m., when the Jeep driven by Vidal Chavez, 67, of Elba hit Richard Alan Jones, Jr. while Jones was crossing the road. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County coroner.

The investigation remains ongoing. News 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.