BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was arrested and six others were told to go to court during Saturday night’s concert at Darien Lake.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Rochester resident Terrance Falk was accused of punching a woman, knocking her unconscious. He was charged with assault and taken into custody.

Authorities also announced the following charges:

Eliecer Angulo, 27, Rochester – Angulo was charged with criminal trespassing after allegedly kicked a fence over to enter a restricted area of the venue.

Stephen Hunter, 38, Schuyler County – Hunter was charged with harassment after allegedly pushing and fighting with security.

Tyrell Lynch, 35, Niagara Falls – Lynch was charged with harassment after allegedly pushing a security officer.

Megan Kendall, 34, Buffalo – Kendall was charged with obstructing governmental administration for allegedly interfering with deputies who were making an arrest.

Jayson Lazan, 46, Buffalo – Lazan was charged with harassment after allegedly punching someone at the concert.

Giovanni Paige-Mota, 21, Rochester – Paige-Mota was charged with obstructing governmental administration, harassment and disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance and fighting with deputies.

Those latter six are scheduled to appear in court on September 5. They were given appearance tickets.