BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was arrested and six others were told to go to court during Saturday night’s concert at Darien Lake.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Rochester resident Terrance Falk was accused of punching a woman, knocking her unconscious. He was charged with assault and taken into custody.

Authorities also announced the following charges:

  • Eliecer Angulo, 27, Rochester – Angulo was charged with criminal trespassing after allegedly kicked a fence over to enter a restricted area of the venue.
  • Stephen Hunter, 38, Schuyler County – Hunter was charged with harassment after allegedly pushing and fighting with security.
  • Tyrell Lynch, 35, Niagara Falls – Lynch was charged with harassment after allegedly pushing a security officer.
  • Megan Kendall, 34, Buffalo – Kendall was charged with obstructing governmental administration for allegedly interfering with deputies who were making an arrest.
  • Jayson Lazan, 46, Buffalo – Lazan was charged with harassment after allegedly punching someone at the concert.
  • Giovanni Paige-Mota, 21, Rochester – Paige-Mota was charged with obstructing governmental administration, harassment and disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance and fighting with deputies.

Those latter six are scheduled to appear in court on September 5. They were given appearance tickets.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.