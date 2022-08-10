ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped.

Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in the Town of Elba. He claimed he escaped the vehicle and was discovered by passerby near Lockport Road.

Despite no apparent injuries, Dandridge was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office, subsequent investigation revealed the kidnapping did not occur. Dandridge was issued an appearance ticket for Elba Town Court.