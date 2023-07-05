ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Oakfield man died from injuries suffered in a crash involving an ATV and a side-by-side on Monday, New York State Police announced.

Police say Michael Borkholder, 60, was operating an ATV around 6:30 p.m. on Maple Road in the Town of Alabama when he failed to stop and struck the rear end of a side-by-side slowing to make a turn into a driveway. Borkholder was ejected from the ATV and suffered severe injuries.

Borkholder was taken to ECMC for treatment via Mercy Flight, but died as a result of injuries later that night.