STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a man was killed while getting his mail in the Town of Stafford.

On Thursday, just before 5:30 p.m., State police say the driver of a GMC Sierra was headed west on Route 5 when the vehicle entered the turning lane at Batavia-Stafford Townline Road. This is when it collided with 74-year-old James Ehmann.

Ehmann was taken to UMMC in Batavia, but was pronounced dead. Police say the 52-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment and did not appear to be using an electronic device.

