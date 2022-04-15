ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is being held without bail after an alleged assault on the Tonawanda Reservation in the Town of Alabama.

Members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Sandhill Road early Monday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. They say Jarrett Coniglio, 29, seriously injured another man by attacking him with a knife.

Following an investigation, Coniglio was arrested Thursday on multiple charges:

attempted murder

assault

criminal possession of a weapon

intimidating a witness

criminal mischief

menacing

Coniglio will be back in court this Tuesday.