BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are facing charges after the Genesee County Sheriff’s office says they tried to smuggle contraband into the county jail.

Authorities say the alleged incident happened at the building on Park Road in Batavia this past Saturday.

That afternoon, the Sheriff’s office says Eric Doleman, 52, and Curtis Williams, 56, conspired to have Williams pass a $20 bill to Doleman during a visit. Authorities say they acted on this plan, too.

Each person was charged with misdemeanor counts of conspiracy and promoting prison contraband before being issued court appearance tickets for November 8.