BETHANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies said one person died in a motorcycle crash in the Town of Bethany around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Joseph Graff said a Sheriff’s deputy trailed the motorcycle for speeding on Route 5 prior to the crash, but terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle. The motorcycle ended up in a field near Fargo Road on the side of Route 63 and the biker died at the scene.

The investigation has been turned over to New York State Police.

Correction: A previous version of this article said New York State Police had trailed the biker for speeding, however, it was a Sheriff’s deputy who had trailed the biker.