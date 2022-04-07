BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Genesee County, a new solar farm from Excelsior Energy Center has been approved by the New York State Siting Board.
Located in Byron, this is New York’s largest solar farm approved to date. It’s a 280-megawatt farm coming at a cost of $345 million.
“The Excelsior solar farm and other renewable energy projects built or currently under development are vital to meet the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s aggressive carbon reduction and clean energy targets to combat climate change,” said Siting Board Chair Rory M. Christian. “This solar farm will benefit all New Yorkers by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, boosting clean-energy investment, creating clean-energy jobs, and improving our environment.”
New York State says 290 construction jobs and three or four full-time positions will be created.
It’s expected that this solar farm will begin putting out power starting later this year. Altogether, the plan is to have it produce enough electricity to power 74,000 average-sized homes each year.
Latest Posts
- House and Senate vote to permanently end Russian trade
- FDA investigating complaints Lucky Charms causes gastrointestinal issues
- Lawmakers reach agreement on NYS budget, says Hochul
- TSA agents find hidden sword in man’s cane; traveler says he’s just as surprised as they are
- Budget update: Alcohol-to-go, gas tax, bail reform
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.