BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Genesee County, a new solar farm from Excelsior Energy Center has been approved by the New York State Siting Board.

Located in Byron, this is New York’s largest solar farm approved to date. It’s a 280-megawatt farm coming at a cost of $345 million.

“The Excelsior solar farm and other renewable energy projects built or currently under development are vital to meet the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s aggressive carbon reduction and clean energy targets to combat climate change,” said Siting Board Chair Rory M. Christian. “This solar farm will benefit all New Yorkers by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, boosting clean-energy investment, creating clean-energy jobs, and improving our environment.”

New York State says 290 construction jobs and three or four full-time positions will be created.

It’s expected that this solar farm will begin putting out power starting later this year. Altogether, the plan is to have it produce enough electricity to power 74,000 average-sized homes each year.