BETHANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The water woes in the Genesee County town of Bethany continue as more than 100 homes go without it.

It’s put a strain on dairy farmers. The town has made some progress in the long term towards fixing this, but in the short term, they’re back at square one.

“Do not take your water for granted,” Town Supervisor Carl Hyde Jr. said.

A drought persisting since the summer has left the water wells of more than 100 homes, businesses and farms bone dry. For months, Hyde has been waging war against these water woes.

“They still don’t have water in their homes to shower, bathe their kids, do dishes, drink, cook with, unless they come and get bottled water here,” Hyde said.

Temporary relief came following a News 4 report in November. The state parked a 6,700-gallon water tanker in town for residents to fill up their portable tanks, instead of hauling water from out of town.

“We were going through the 6,700 gallons every six hours of use,” Hyde said.

Hyde says that band-aid is being torn off as the state plans to take back the tanker as valves freeze in the cold. In late December, the town board launched a flare for help to the state capitol, voting to declare a state of emergency.

“My business, for example, we are very nervous from day-to-day that we’re that we’re going to be able to get our daily operations done,” Mark Barie, the owner of Lor-Rob Dairy Farm, said.

Barie knows first-hand the stress this drought has cast over Bethany. During the worst of it, he had to haul 35,000 gallons of water per day for his 4,300 head of cattle.

“We raise 6,000 acres of crops, as well, all for the animals’ use,” Barie said. “Along with the employees, we provide about 35 of that 55 with housing. So, it’s a major concern for us, not just for the animals, but that we have a clean and ample supply of water for our employees and residents, as well.”

As the town rations water bottles, people like Hyde and Barie look to the future. Thanks to a USDA and state grant, shovels should be in the ground by August to bring public water to a majority of homes in Bethany.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office shared the following statement:

“In response to this situation, Governor Hochul previously directed the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to provide a water tanker to supply potable water to the households impacted by dry wells in the Town of Bethany. At the request of the Town, this emergency response water tanker was removed. While this emergency response asset is no longer being utilized, our Administration continues to be in close communication with the Town of Bethany and Genesee County, and stands ready to continue assisting as needed.”