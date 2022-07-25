BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead, and another is clinging onto life after a Genesee County motorcycle accident Sunday night.

The accident happened around 8:16 p.m. when Leland L. Fuller IV, 30 of Byron, was driving east on Cockram Road with passenger Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, 28 of Byron. A deer entered the road and collided with the 1998 Harley Davidson, according to New York State Police.

Both were ejected from the motorcycle.

Fagundo-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Fuller was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.