ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle.

McVay was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where she was pronounced dead.