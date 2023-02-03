PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local high school is taking their shot to help fight cancer.

The Pembroke High School girls’ basketball team held their annual ‘Shooting for a Cure’ game on Friday night.

The fundraiser started when the team’s coach wanted to support a former coach’s wife in her fight against breast cancer. Now, in the past 12 years, it’s turned into a tradition that has raised more than $227,000.

“It chokes you up to watch these kids that they care about putting service over self and getting involved in their community and doing the right thing. You know the teams change but the mission remains the same.,” said Mike Wilson, the event’s coordinator.

Wilson says when the girls play to help others, it has a positive and lasting effect on them. Some former players have gone on to pursue careers in the healthcare field.