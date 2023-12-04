DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Funk-rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their return to Western New York, with a stop at Darien Lake next summer.

Scheduled to perform on July 12, the band will be joined by guests Wand and IRONTOM. This latest list of tour dates continues the band’s Unlimited Love Tour, named for the group’s second-most recent studio album.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m., with the pre-sale beginning two days prior. Once they’re available, tickets can be bought here.