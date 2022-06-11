STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester woman was arrested in the Town of Stafford just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Hours later, she was arrested on additional charges.

During a traffic stop on Route 33, Elayasia Mendez, 26, was charged with felony DWI with three or more convictions within 15 years, as well as aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, using a vehicle without an interlock device and uninspected motor vehicle.

Later, it was reportedly discovered that Mendez identified herself as another person to a sergeant at the Sheriff’s office, and signed her fingerprints as another person to conceal her identity, leading to a subsequent arrest.

She was charged with forgery in the second degree, criminal impersonation in the second degree and falsifying business records.

Mendez is being held at the Genesee County Jail pending arraignment.